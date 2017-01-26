31 More Dogs and Puppies Rescued from Hoarder House | NBC 7 San Diego
31 More Dogs and Puppies Rescued from Hoarder House

By Jaspreet Kaur

      The San Diego Humane Society rescued 31 dogs and puppies from a hoarder house, bringing the total county of dogs rescued up to 123 in the hoarding case.

      Last Friday, 92 Yorkshire terriers and Yorkshire terrier mix breed dogs were rescued from a North County hoarder home. Officials said the owners, an elderly couple, sought out help for the animals. 

      On Wednesday, Humane Law Enforcement Officers convinced the couple to sign legal custody of the 31 dogs over to them.

      The dogs were taken to the San Diego Humane Society's local campus to be examined and treated.

      The 92 Yorkies rescued last week are also recovering.

      In a post on Facebook, San Diego Humane Society wrote, in part: "Thank you all for your support and encouragement as we continue traveling this journey of rehabilitation for these dogs. Here are some photos of the dogs and puppies we admitted into our care last night. We will continue keeping you updated on progress with this case and the dogs themselves including when they will be available for adoption."

