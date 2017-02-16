2 Struck by Car on Mira Mesa Boulevard | NBC 7 San Diego
2 Struck by Car on Mira Mesa Boulevard

Mira Mesa Boulevard has been closed to traffic from Greenford to Black Mtn. roads.

By NBC 7 Staff

    Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle along Mira Mesa Boulevard, west of I-15. This is video from the scene of the crash.

    One person died and another person was rushed to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in the Mira Mesa area Thursday.

    San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were called to Marbury Avenue and Mira Mesa Boulevard just after 6 a.m.

    The location is near the U.S. Post Office along Mira Mesa Boulevard, west of Interstate 15.

    No other information was available.

    Check back for updates on this breaking news.

