2 Struck by Car on Mira Mesa Boulevard

Two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle along Mira Mesa Boulevard, west of I-15.

One person died and another person was rushed to the hospital after they were struck by a vehicle in the Mira Mesa area Thursday.

San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were called to Marbury Avenue and Mira Mesa Boulevard just after 6 a.m.

The location is near the U.S. Post Office along Mira Mesa Boulevard, west of Interstate 15.

Mira Mesa Boulevard has been closed to traffic from Greenford to Black Mtn. roads.

No other information was available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news.