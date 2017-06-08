Mexican Woman Convicted of Assaulting San Diego-Based Border Patrol Agent | NBC 7 San Diego
The woman punched the Border Patrol agent in the face, after being asked to cover up her mouth while coughing.

By Cassia Pollock

    A federal jury convicted an undocumented immigrant from Guerrero, Mexico on Thursday of assaulting a U.S. Border Patrol agent based in San Diego.

    The federal jury in San Diego found 27-year-old Jose Camargo-Alejo, also known as Jessica, guilty of a felony assault on a federal officer. After refusing to follow instructions, Camargo-Alejo punched a Border Patrol agent in the face, according to U.S. Attorney Alana Robinson.

    Just before that, the victim had asked the defendant to cover her mouth during a coughing fit.

    She refused to cover her mouth, yelling and cursing at the agent instead. Without provocation, Camargo-Alejo struck the agent with her fist. Agents detained her shortly after this, according to Robinson.

    Her sentencing date is set for Sept. 11, 2017. Camargo-Alejo faces a maximum sentence of eight years in prison.


    Published 3 hours ago

