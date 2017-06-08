A federal jury convicted an undocumented immigrant from Guerrero, Mexico on Thursday of assaulting a U.S. Border Patrol agent based in San Diego.

The federal jury in San Diego found 27-year-old Jose Camargo-Alejo, also known as Jessica, guilty of a felony assault on a federal officer. After refusing to follow instructions, Camargo-Alejo punched a Border Patrol agent in the face, according to U.S. Attorney Alana Robinson.

Just before that, the victim had asked the defendant to cover her mouth during a coughing fit.

She refused to cover her mouth, yelling and cursing at the agent instead. Without provocation, Camargo-Alejo struck the agent with her fist. Agents detained her shortly after this, according to Robinson.

Her sentencing date is set for Sept. 11, 2017. Camargo-Alejo faces a maximum sentence of eight years in prison.



