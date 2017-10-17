At a San Diego City Council meeting Monday, auditors gave a detailed report on the status of Mayor Kevin Faulconer's pledge to fix 1,000-miles of streets by 2020.
In a previous study, San Diego's roads were ranked the eighth roughest in the nation, costing drivers more than $800 annually.
According to the Monday's report from the City Auditor, although the city employs qualified Resident Engineers and tests material before re-paving roads, there are still several things it could improve on.
The report listed off five points for the city needs to make changes to:
- Quality management does not require contractors to have a well-defined quality control plan to document repaving meet city specifications
- Contractor and Resident Engineers are not required to record key activities about the quality of their work
- With no record of these key activities, the City cannot ensure the street meets its specifications
- Resident Engineers' inspections are limited to on-site observations
- Lack of recorded information means the city can't evaluate the quality control process.
The Office of the City Auditor is recommending a stronger quality control plan that includes contractors and Resident Engineers. It's also calling to pinpoint repaved blocks that did not perform as expected as a way to troubleshoot the cause of road deterioration.