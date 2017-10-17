Auditors Provide Updates to Mayor Kevin Faulconer's Pledge to Fix 1,000-Miles of Street by 2020 - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Auditors Provide Updates to Mayor Kevin Faulconer's Pledge to Fix 1,000-Miles of Street by 2020

In a previous study, San Diego's roads were ranked the eighth roughest in the nation, costing drivers more than $800 annually

By Jaspreet Kaur and Alex Presha

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC 7's Alex Presha reports on the city's pledge to fix potholes around San Diego. (Published Monday, Oct. 16, 2017)

    At a San Diego City Council meeting Monday, auditors gave a detailed report on the status of Mayor Kevin Faulconer's pledge to fix 1,000-miles of streets by 2020.

    In a previous study, San Diego's roads were ranked the eighth roughest in the nation, costing drivers more than $800 annually.

    According to the Monday's report from the City Auditor, although the city employs qualified Resident Engineers and tests material before re-paving roads, there are still several things it could improve on.

    The report listed off five points for the city needs to make changes to:

    • Quality management does not require contractors to have a well-defined quality control plan to document repaving meet city specifications
    • Contractor and Resident Engineers are not required to record key activities about the quality of their work
    • With no record of these key activities, the City cannot ensure the street meets its specifications
    • Resident Engineers' inspections are limited to on-site observations
    • Lack of recorded information means the city can't evaluate the quality control process.

    The Office of the City Auditor is recommending a stronger quality control plan that includes contractors and Resident Engineers. It's also calling to pinpoint repaved blocks that did not perform as expected as a way to troubleshoot the cause of road deterioration.

    Published 32 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices