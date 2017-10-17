NBC 7's Alex Presha reports on the city's pledge to fix potholes around San Diego. (Published Monday, Oct. 16, 2017)

At a San Diego City Council meeting Monday, auditors gave a detailed report on the status of Mayor Kevin Faulconer's pledge to fix 1,000-miles of streets by 2020.



In a previous study, San Diego's roads were ranked the eighth roughest in the nation, costing drivers more than $800 annually.

According to the Monday's report from the City Auditor, although the city employs qualified Resident Engineers and tests material before re-paving roads, there are still several things it could improve on.



The report listed off five points for the city needs to make changes to:

Quality management does not require contractors to have a well-defined quality control plan to document repaving meet city specifications

Contractor and Resident Engineers are not required to record key activities about the quality of their work

With no record of these key activities, the City cannot ensure the street meets its specifications

Resident Engineers' inspections are limited to on-site observations

Lack of recorded information means the city can't evaluate the quality control process.

The Office of the City Auditor is recommending a stronger quality control plan that includes contractors and Resident Engineers. It's also calling to pinpoint repaved blocks that did not perform as expected as a way to troubleshoot the cause of road deterioration.

