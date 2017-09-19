Authorities Discover Man's Body Inside Hot Tub in Encinitas: SDSO - NBC 7 San Diego
Authorities Discover Man's Body Inside Hot Tub in Encinitas: SDSO

The man's death may have been related to a medical condition

By Cassia Pollock

    Getty Images/File

    Authorities made the grisly discovery of a man's body inside a hot tub in Encinitas Tuesday, confirmed the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

    The body was found around 9:15 a.m. near the intersection of Leucadia Boulevard and Fulvia Street, according to the Encinitas Fire Department and the Sheriff's Department. That's located just east of North Coast Highway 101 and Beacon's Beach.

    There might have been a medical condition that caused his death, said Sheriff's Lt. Matthew Glisson. He does not believe the man passed away because he was in the hot tub.

    They are still working to piece together exactly what happened leading up to the man's death.

    No further information was immediately available.

