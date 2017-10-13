Man Arrested for Robbery, Assault with Deadly Weapon in Chula Vista

Two schools were placed on lockdown after Chula Vista police responded to a shooting at a Walgreens where an 18-year-old man tried stealing alcohol Friday.

At approximately 8:18 a.m., the Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) responded to a shooting at an Eastlake Walgreens, according to a police report. Two nearby schools, Eastlake High School and Olympic View Elementary, were briefly placed on lockdown during the incident.

According to the report, Christian Olmos, 18, attempted to steal alcohol from the Walgreens, but when employees tried to stop him and follow him out the store, Olmos threatened the staff with a handgun.

Olmos did relinquish the alcohol, but when employees attempted to follow him through the Walgreens parking lot, Olmos pulled out the handgun again and fired a shot at one of the employees. The shot missed.

CVPD arrested Olmos without incident after he fled into a nearby apartment complex, according to police. He still had the loaded handgun on him at the time of arrest.

After investigating, police learned Olmos had robbed a residence in the 1300 block of Santa Rita hours earlier, which was where he had acquired the handgun. The gun was the only item that had been taken.

Olmos was booked into the county jail for robbery, residential burglary and assault with a deadly weapon.