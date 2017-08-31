One of the alleged groping incidents happened at the Aztec Student Union Pedestrian Bridge on Aztec Circle.

A young man was arrested at San Diego State University this week after he allegedly groped several women as they walked near the campus.

Minda Shewangizaw, a 19-year-old man who does not attend the university, is accused of at least two sexual assaults: one near the Aztec Corner Apartments on Montezuma Road and the other at the Aztec Student Union Pedestrian Bridge on Aztec Circle.

According to the SDSU Police Department, the first incident happened around 12:33 a.m. Tuesday as two women walked in an alley near an apartment complex. Shewangizaw approached the women and allegedly groped one victim’s buttocks. He then groped the other victim’s chest area and grabbed her arm, trying to pull her towards him.

About 45 minutes later, Shewangizaw allegedly groped two more women at the pedestrian bridge on campus.

The suspect, who police said was not armed, was arrested and taken to jail on counts of sexual battery and assault.

No further details were released.



