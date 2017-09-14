Toddler Found Wandering Alley Behind Liquor Store in El Cajon

A toddler was found wandering the streets of El Cajon early Thursday.

The child was found near Washington Ave. and Orange Ave. after 6 a.m., El Cajon police said.

The tot was walking in an alley behind Nick’s Liquor, police said.

He’s been transported to the police station. Officers said they have no idea who the toddler is or where he lives.

No other information was available.

