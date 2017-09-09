Jerome's Furniture Donates 200 Mattresses to Houston

Jerome’s Furniture is donating 200 mattresses to Houston Children’s Charity in Texas to help people who lost everything in Hurricane Harvey.

The furniture company partnered with Absolute Exhibits, an exhibition planner in Tustin, California, who will build the bed frames for the mattresses.

“Jerome’s is all about family, community,” CEO Brian Woods told NBC 7. “We’re a family started in San Diego and just the devastation in Houston and the number of families that are displaced and have lost everything, the opportunity for us to be able to help with furniture, in this case mattresses, we could do it, and so we’re happy to do it.”

Woods says we take it for granted that we have a bed to sleep in, but when you’ve lost everything and you’re sleeping on the floor just being able to get through the day can be difficult.

“These are twin foam mattresses, by no means are they top of the line, but it’ll give 200 people some comfort for the night and give them a rest as they try to get the energy to build,” Woods said.



