By Samantha Tatro

    A file photo of U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Diego Sept. 14, 2011. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

    A wanted homicide suspect was caught trying to cross into Mexico at the San Ysidro Border Crossing Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers said. 

    Victor Manuel Valdovinos, 31, a U.S. citizen, walked up to the San Ysidro pedestrian border crossing at approximately 3:20 p.m. Monday, CBP officers said. 

    Valdovinos gave authorities his valid California birth certificate and an expired California driver's license, according to officers. 

    Authorities ran a routine query of law enforcement databases during the inspection and discovered a possible match for an active warrant out for his arrest. 

    When officers took his fingerprints, they confirmed the man was Valdovinos and that he did indeed have an outstanding warrant for a homicide charge as well as a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon, according to CBP officers. 

    The warrants were issued out of the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department, in Northern California. Bail had been set at $1 million.

    Valdovinos was arrested and booked into the San Diego Central Jail to await extradition.  

    Published at 6:51 PM PST on Jan 11, 2017 | Updated at 7:02 PM PST on Jan 11, 2017

