A homeless Pacific Beach man who accused police of harassment and improper arrests will receive $7,500 in a settlement with the City of San Diego, the City Attorney's office has confirmed.

Zack Green has lived on the streets of Pacific Beach for years.

In his initial complaint, Green sought $1 million in damages from the City of San Diego.

In his settlement, Green will get $7,500 and his lawyers will collect $7,500 in legal fees and other costs, according to the City Attorney's office. He approved the settlement last month.

The settlement was approved by a judge on Monday, according to the City Attorney's office.