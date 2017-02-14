Homeless Pacific Beach Man Settles With City on Harassment Suit | NBC 7 San Diego
NBC_OTS_SD

Homeless Pacific Beach Man Settles With City on Harassment Suit

Zack Green has lived on the streets of Pacific Beach for years.

By Samantha Tatro

    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    A homeless Pacific Beach man who accused police of harassment and improper arrests will receive $7,500 in a settlement with the City of San Diego, the City Attorney's office has confirmed. 

    In his initial complaint, Green sought $1 million in damages from the City of San Diego. 

    In his settlement, Green will get $7,500 and his lawyers will collect $7,500 in legal fees and other costs, according to the City Attorney's office. He approved the settlement last month. 

    The settlement was approved by a judge on Monday, according to the City Attorney's office. 

