A woman shot at a suspect who had fired his handgun at her at a daycare center in the San Miguel Ranch area Monday afternoon, Chula Vista police confirmed.

The suspect had attempted to set the house on fire and then tried to break in during a domestic dispute on the 2100 block of Corte Condesa near Mt. Miguel Road, CVPD Lt. Dan Peak said.

The incident began around 3 p.m., Peak said. The residence is a daycare facility for children ages one to 8-years-old.

At the time of the incident, there were seven children inside the home.

When officers arrived on the scene, they noticed smoke coming from the home.

Peak said the suspect had tried to set the house on fire, then went to the back of the residence and attempted to break into the home through the sliding door. At this time, the suspect saw the victim in the back room, produced a handgun and fired at her.

The victim was not hit.

She put the children inside a bathroom to ensure that they were safe and then armed herself with a handgun, Peak said.

When the suspect tried to enter the home, she fired one shot at him in self-defense. The suspect was not hit, according to police.

At this point, officers arrived at the home and ordered the suspect to drop his weapon. He was taken into custody.

No child was injured, Peak said.

The investigation is ongoing.

It is legal to have a handgun inside a daycare as long as it is secured, according to Peak.

