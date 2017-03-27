Garage Fire Reported in El Cajon

Firefighters were responding to a report of a fire in El Cajon Monday evening.

According to fire officials from the Heartland Fire Department, crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a garage.

The fire began at approximately 5:45 p.m. on the 1700 block of Broadway.

Residents were attempting to put out the flames.

At this time, there is no word on injuries.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this breaking story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

