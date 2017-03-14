Former Defense Contractor Pleads Guilty to Stealing Medical Equipment | NBC 7 San Diego
Former Defense Contractor Pleads Guilty to Stealing Medical Equipment

The medical equipment was meant to be shipped overseas to treat injured Marines

By Jaspreet Kaur

    A former defense contractor from Camp Pendleton pleaded guilty to stealing and selling medical equipment intended to be shipped overseas to treat injured Marines.

    On Tuesday, John Montano, 44, admitted to conspiring to steal over $250,000 worth of medical equipment from warehouses aboard USMC Camp Pendleton.

    Montano used his position as a civil defense contractor to access expensive medical equipment from the 1st Medical Logistics Company (1st MEDLOG).

    According to his plea agreement, he stole ultrasound machines, ventilators, autoclaves, defilbrillators, laryngoscopes and anesthesia machines.

    All of the equipment was then sold in an open-market by Montano's co-conspirators.

    As part of his plea agreement, Montano was ordered to pay a restitution of $250,000 to the U.S. Marine Corps.

    Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 51 minutes ago

