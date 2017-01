An image from Google shows the stretch of road where the collision occurred.

A motorcyclist died following a collision with a pickup truck along State Route 79 in Santa Ysabel.

The incident occurred just before 11 a.m. north of State Route 76 near Barret Hill Road, California Highway Patrol officers said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

