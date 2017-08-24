Escondido to Outsource Its Library System to Private Company - NBC 7 San Diego
Escondido to Outsource Its Library System to Private Company

Privatization will affect public services, opponents said.

By NBC 7 Staff

    

    The City of Escondido approved the outsourcing of its library system to a private company Wednesday. 

    City councilmembers voted 3 to 2 in favor of the proposal to hire a company to manage the city's library services. 

    The decision is expected to save costs. The City Manager of Escondido says the savings may reach $400,000 a year. 

    Critics protested the move leading up to Wednesday's vote. They say library services should be managed by the city. Privatization will affect public services, opponents said. 

    Published 40 minutes ago
