Photos show damage left behind from San Diego plane crash

A small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood early Thursday, killing multiple people believed to be passengers and destroying nearly a dozen homes and several more vehicles.

The crash prompted a large response from San Diego Fire-Rescue, police and other first responders. Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were also called to the scene.

