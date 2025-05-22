Photos show damage left behind from San Diego plane crash

A small plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood early Thursday, killing multiple people believed to be passengers and destroying nearly a dozen homes and several more vehicles.
The crash prompted a large response from San Diego Fire-Rescue, police and other first responders. Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were also called to the scene.
A home is partially destroyed where a small plane crashed into a San Diego, California, residential street on May 22, 2025. The Federal Aviation Authority said a Cessna 550 crashed at around 3:45 am local time. The neighborhood is close to the Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport. The crash left a "gigantic debris field" and damaged some 15 homes and parked cars, ABC News quoted the San Diego assistant fire chief as saying. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker / AFP) (Photo by SANDY HUFFAKER/AFP via Getty Images)
Damage left behind after a plane crash in a San Diego neighborhood on May 22, 2025.