NBC 7's Dave Summers talks with the family of Catherine Kennedy, the Escondido woman who was shot and killed while driving home from a church event on Tuesday, March 7. No arrests have been made in what police are describing as a gang shooting.

Family of Woman Killed in Gang Shooting Speaks for First Time

Escondido Police are expected to provide an update into the homicide investigation of 55-year-old Catherine Kennedy, killed in gang crossfire.

Kennedy was on her way home from a confirmation class last Tuesday night when she was shot and killed.

A stray bullet from a gang shootout pierced her skull as she was driving on Grand Avenue in Escondido. She lost control of her car and crashed into another vehicle.

She later died at the hospital.

Escondido Police Chief Craig Carter said investigators are starting to craft a case but while leads have been steady, they have not yet resulted in an arrest.

Police will provide an update at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Follow NBC 7 reporter Katia Lopez-Hodoyan on Twitter for updates.