Deadly Shooting Highlights Gang Violence in Escondido

The senseless shooting of a woman caught in the crossfire of gang violence highlights the public safety threat in Escondido. Many neighbors are too intimidated to speak with police. NBC 7’s Katia Lopez-Hodoyan reports.

The fatal shooting of a woman caught in the crossfire of gang violence is shedding light on gang violence in the neighborhood, and how the community is dealing with it.

On Tuesday around 9 p.m., 55-year Escondido resident Catherine Kennedy was driving east on Grand Avenue when she was struck by a stray bullet, causing her to lose control of the car and crash into an unoccupied, parked vehicle, police said.

“This was an innocent victim driving down the street we believe coming home from a church function and just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Escondido Lt. Justin Murphy.

Police said gang members were shooting at each other in the 1800 block of E. Grand Avenue at the time.

Woman Killed in Shooting While Leaving Church in Escondido

A woman was killed in the crossfire of gunshots while driving home from church in Escondido. Her husband was the Religious Activities Director at the church and she worked as a dental hygienist. NBC 7’s Gaby Rodriguez reports. (Published 5 hours ago)

Residents who live in the area say gang violence has been an issue for years. The violence can be stiffling: many residents did not want to speak on camera with NBC 7 or identify themselves for fear of retaliation.

For a period of time, residents said, things were pretty bad: rival gangs were fighting and inciting violence.

Then, several months ago, police started patrolling the area and things improved, residents say - but the problem persists.

Escondido Police say they have talked to City staff and they are cracking down on registered gang members.

Escondido Resident Tried to Help Shooting Victim

Catherine Kennedy was killed in the crossfire of a shooting in Escondido as she drove home from church. NBC 7’s Gaby Rodriguez speaks with a neighbor who heard the gunfire and ran to help the victim. “I saw the bullet shot in her head,” the witness sobbed. (Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017)

Escondido Lt. Justin Murphy said in his 19 years with the department, he has never seen a shooting like this before.

“We generally have a gang problem but I would not say it’s this kind of violence that we’re used to seeing in Escondido," he said. "This is certainly outside of the norm for what we generally see on a daily or weekly basis in Escondido. It’s not something we’re used to seeing.”

A mom in the complex, who did not want to be identified, said that as soon as it gets dark, she avoids going outside.

Another concern for some are the kids playing outside.

Driver Dies, Caught in Gang Shooting Crossfire

The driver, identified as a 55-year-old woman, was returning home from a church function when she was struck in the head by a stray bullet, Escondido police said. NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports. (Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017)

"They actually play outside and they play," one resident, who did not want to be identified, told NBC 7. "That's their little green thing, that electrical box, that's their table and play games and stuff like that. So it's a tragedy, if it would have happened earlier, one of those babies could have gotten hit. We're talking elementary school kids from Oak Hill."

Veronica Urrutia lives near where the shooting took place but was not at home at the time.

Urrutia said there has been gang violence in the area but she’s never heard of shooting from a vehicle.

“That’s so sad. Innocent people just dying like that I think is just sad,” she said.

Woman Dies in Escondido Shooting

NBC 7's Ashley Matthews reports on the shooting that occurred late Tuesday on E. Grand Avenue. (Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017)

Barbara Allen has lived in the same apartment for seven years and said the violence has increased over the last year.

“It’s gotten ridiculous on the street,” Allen said.

“What do you do,” she asked.

The suspects in the shooting have not been identified yet. Escondido police have asked the public for help to solve the crime.

Police are also asking for the community to call them with any information on gang activity. There is an anonymous tip line, for people who may be fearful of speaking out.