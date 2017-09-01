Eater San Diego: Coin-Op Game Room Opens in Gaslamp Quarter - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

Eater San Diego: Coin-Op Game Room Opens in Gaslamp Quarter

A round-up of the top food and drink stories of the week via Eater San Diego

By Candice Woo and Edited by Monica Garske

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Eater San Diego: Coin-Op Game Room Opens in Gaslamp Quarter
    Heartwork Hill
    Coin-Op Game Room has opened a location in downtown San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter.

    Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including a look at a new Gaslamp funhouse and word on a new pizza place moving into North Park.

    Coin-Op Game Room Bring Fun, Food & Drinks to Gaslamp Quarter
    Downtown San Diego’s newest hangout is a larger version of North Park's Coin-Op Game Room. The playful space, decorated in ‘80s nostalgia, includes more than 50 games, from retro arcade favorites to pinball and Skee-Ball. The fun extends to a craft cocktail list and a menu of bar bites, pizza, burgers and more. 

    Pizza Republic Begins March Into North Park
    The owner of San Diego’s popular Breakfast Republic restaurants is opening a new Italian eatery on University Avenue: Pizza Republic. Slated to open in December, the new spot will feature wood-fired pizza, handmade pasta and house-cured meat. The eatery will also include a rooftop dining patio. 

    Doughballs and Crackheads Debut at Liberty Public Market
    Joining the mix at Liberty Public Market is Doughballs, which is now cooking up hand-tossed wood-fired pizzas in a fast 90 seconds. The quick-service pizzeria shares space with a new all-day breakfast spot, Crackheads, which offers build-your-own cereal bowls, breakfast sandwiches, Pop Tart ice cream sandwiches and more.

    Lucha Libre Gourmet Taco Shop Heads North
    The popular Mexican wrestling-themed taco shop with locations in Middletown, North Park, and Petco Park is bringing its casual and playful concept to Carlsbad, where it’ll open in November in The Shoppes at Carlsbad. It’s the latest addition to the complex welcoming a wave of new food and drink concepts.

    Arcade Bar to Replace Stella Public House in East Village
    Stella Public House, the wood-fired pizzeria that adjoins coffeehouse and cocktail lounge Halcyon, is becoming B-side Bar, a new arcade room that will also offer craft beer, cocktails and dinner specials. Stella Public House will transplant north to San Marcos, where it will open later this month along with another outpost of Halcyon. 

    Candice Woo is the founding editor of Eater San Diego, a leading source for news about San Diego’s restaurant and bar scene. Keep up with the latest Eater San Diego content via Facebook or Twitter, and sign up for Eater San Diego’s newsletter here.

    Published 55 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices