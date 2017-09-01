Eater San Diego: Coin-Op Game Room Opens in Gaslamp Quarter

Eater San Diego shares the top stories of the week from San Diego’s food and drink scene, including a look at a new Gaslamp funhouse and word on a new pizza place moving into North Park.

Coin-Op Game Room Bring Fun, Food & Drinks to Gaslamp Quarter

Downtown San Diego’s newest hangout is a larger version of North Park's Coin-Op Game Room. The playful space, decorated in ‘80s nostalgia, includes more than 50 games, from retro arcade favorites to pinball and Skee-Ball. The fun extends to a craft cocktail list and a menu of bar bites, pizza, burgers and more.

Pizza Republic Begins March Into North Park

The owner of San Diego’s popular Breakfast Republic restaurants is opening a new Italian eatery on University Avenue: Pizza Republic. Slated to open in December, the new spot will feature wood-fired pizza, handmade pasta and house-cured meat. The eatery will also include a rooftop dining patio.

Doughballs and Crackheads Debut at Liberty Public Market

Joining the mix at Liberty Public Market is Doughballs, which is now cooking up hand-tossed wood-fired pizzas in a fast 90 seconds. The quick-service pizzeria shares space with a new all-day breakfast spot, Crackheads, which offers build-your-own cereal bowls, breakfast sandwiches, Pop Tart ice cream sandwiches and more.

Lucha Libre Gourmet Taco Shop Heads North

The popular Mexican wrestling-themed taco shop with locations in Middletown, North Park, and Petco Park is bringing its casual and playful concept to Carlsbad, where it’ll open in November in The Shoppes at Carlsbad. It’s the latest addition to the complex welcoming a wave of new food and drink concepts.

Arcade Bar to Replace Stella Public House in East Village

Stella Public House, the wood-fired pizzeria that adjoins coffeehouse and cocktail lounge Halcyon, is becoming B-side Bar, a new arcade room that will also offer craft beer, cocktails and dinner specials. Stella Public House will transplant north to San Marcos, where it will open later this month along with another outpost of Halcyon.