Alex Astorga, who is wanted on felony charges, ran away from detectives in Chula Vista on March 30.

Officers surrounded a neighborhood near a high school in Chula Vista Thursday morning in search of a fugitive who ran from police as they served a search warrant on a home.

The Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD) said Alex Astorga, 29 – who is wanted on felony charges – fled when CVPD crimes of violence detectives served a search warrant at around 7 a.m. in the 100 block of East Rienstra Street.

Detectives detained one suspect at the location but Astorga fled on foot. Officers searched the neighborhood for him – including near Castle Park High School on Hilltop Drive – but couldn’t find the fugitive.

The CVPD believes Astorga left the area altogether, but the investigation is ongoing. He may be armed with a gun, police said. Anyone who spots him should call 911 or police at (619) 691-5151; do not approach him, police warned.

Castle Park High School is currently on spring break, so no students or staffers were impacted by the police activity in the neighborhood.