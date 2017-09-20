Driver Crashed Into Point Loma Home

A driver crashed into the bedroom of home in Point Loma, and also crashed into a car just outside the home early Wednesday morning.

The crashed happened on Nimitz Boulevard, at Evergreen Street just after 5 a.m.

San Diego Police said the driver is 64 years-old and was trapped in the vehicle.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

One person inside the home was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police said it did not appear the driver was under the influence of alcohol, but believe excessive speed may have been a factor in the crash.



Officers said drivers have crashed into the same home a few other times.

A guardrail had been installed to help prevent such crashes.

This morning, the driver crashed right through that guardrail.

No other information was available.

