A drilling rig collapsed over a construction worker in Spring Valley, leaving the man hospitalized with head and neck injuries Monday, according to the San Miguel Fire Protection District.

Crews were drilling holes in a parking lot, when the machine toppled and struck the worker, San Miguel Fire spokesperson Steve Moran said.

Paramedics responded to the incident on Campo Road near Steele Canyon High School, just north of State Route 94.

The man was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital, Moran said. There was no further information on his condition currently available.

Check back on this story for updates.