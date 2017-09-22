Deadly Officer Involved Shooting in Oceanside

Oceanside police have shot and killed a man after officers said he threatened them with a handgun.

Police received a call Friday about 12:15 a.m. of a man armed with a knife on Marron Road near College Boulevard, in the parking lot of Kohl's Department store.

According to police, responding officers found the man armed with a knife and asked him to put it down, but he would not comply.

Officers deployed less lethal force, but they say it was not effective.

They deployed the K-9, which police said caused the suspect to drop his knife and take out a handgun.

Officers opened fire, killing the suspect.

No other information was available.

