Deadly Officer Involved Shooting in Oceanside - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
OLY-SD

By NBC 7 Staff

    NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports.

    (Published 36 minutes ago)

    Oceanside police have shot and killed a man after officers said he threatened them with a handgun.

    Police received a call Friday about 12:15 a.m. of a man armed with a knife on Marron Road near College Boulevard, in the parking lot of Kohl's Department store. 

    According to police, responding officers found the man armed with a knife and asked him to put it down, but he would not comply. 

    Officers deployed less lethal force, but they say it was not effective. 

    They deployed the K-9, which police said caused the suspect to drop his knife and take out a handgun. 

    Officers opened fire, killing the suspect. 

    No other information was available.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

