NBC 7's Rory Devine shares the story of a cheerleader who was injured in a car accident, and what his community is doing to help. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017)

A cheerleader from Mount Carmel High School is getting support from his church and school communities after being critically injured in a traffic collision after a football game.

Isaac Coulapides was driving home from the game on Oct. 6 when he crashed his 2001 Jeep into two trees on an embankment on Sabre Springs Parkway.

According to an online fundraising page, the 16-year-old cheerleader suffered a severed spinal cord and was transported by helicopter to Scripps Memorial Hospital.

There, Coulapides underwent surgery and was diagnosed two crushed vertebrae and a fractured sternum. He has mo function to his legs and torso, according to the website.

Coulapides and his family are active members of their church, Canyon Springs Church in Scripps Ranch.

Youth Pastor Chad Richards said he learned of the collision through a text message from Coulapides' sister.



“Not only is he involved, but he is giving, serving his church, helps with tear down. The kid just loves his church family, and you can tell he loves people too,” Richards said.

Richards has visited Coulapides in the hospital and says he was able to read Coulapides his favorite scripture.

Richards said Coulapides remains spunky, funny and confident.

“He's going to be amazing,” said Richards. “He’s going to take this story and do something incredible with it.”

Richards says Coulapides wants a “sick red wheelchair” and will need his home to be retrofitted.



San Diego police investigators say the cause of the collision has been determined to be speed.

Coulapides was wearing his seatbelt. No one else was injured in the crash.