Crews Battling San Marcos House Fire

Crews are battling a house fire in San Marcos, the San Marcos Fire Department confirmed.

Flames were coming out of the two-story home in the 500 block of Shadow Drive, and crews are still trying to put out the fire.

The call came in around 10:30 p.m. Friday night.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this breaking story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

