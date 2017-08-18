County officials have requested community input to improve the quality of emergency medical services in the backcountry of San Diego County.

They would like feedback from residents who lives in these areas, which includes rural and desert communities.

An increase in population sizes and new technology has paved the way for changes in emergency services.

“We have seen large population growth in the county over the past 30 years, and changes in where people live and work. We’ve also seen changes to technology, including that which is used for dispatching ambulances,” said Andy Parr, EMS Administrator for the County of San Diego, in a statement.

A series of community forums will be held to ensure the public is well-informed about the county's plans.

“This study will look at how to ensure the closest, most appropriate resource can be sent to the scene of a medical emergency in the backcountry—the right service, to the right person, at the right time," added Parr.

County officials said the forums, organized by the County Health and Human Services Agency's office of Emergency Medical Services (EMS), are set for the following dates and locations: