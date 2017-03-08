Cloud Trails in East County Puzzle Residents

Cloud trails in the East County drew many curious questions from some residents.

An NBC 7 viewer told us they saw about 15 to 20 trails from Valley Center to Poway Wednesday afternoon.

Many residents had the same question--what were the trails and did they mean anything?

NBC 7 reached out the FAA and was told the cloud trails were condensation trails, or contrails.

The weather conditions Wednesday were just right to make these trails highly visible. They're formed when water vapor from aircraft engines freezes at high altitudes.

"Depending on the humidity, contrails can remain in the sky for quite a long time," said Ian Gregor, Public Affairs Manager for the FAA Pacific Division.

Did you see them too?