Dozens of Oceanside Residents, Businesses Eligible for ‘Unclaimed’ Money | NBC 7 San Diego
The checks range from $15 to more than $15,000, and must be claimed by May 5

By Monica Garske

    Dozens of Oceanside residents and businesses may be eligible for money from the city, in the form of uncashed checks.

    According to the City of Oceanside, people and businesses on this “Unclaimed Checks” list have been issued checks for more than $15 by the city but those checks haven’t been cashed by the payee for three or more years.

    The unclaimed funds range from $15 to $15,659. The most common check amount on the list is $58.

    All funds must be claimed by May 5 by filling out this Unclaimed Checks Form. The form can then be mailed or faxed to:

    City Treasurer’s Office – Unclaimed Checks
    City of Oceanside
    300 North Coast Highway
    Oceanside, CA 92054
    (760) 435-6029 fax

    The money that goes unclaimed will be returned to the City’s General Fund. 

    The City Treasurer’s Office administers the Unclaimed Checks program. By law, the city is required to publish the list of eligible payees in a local newspaper. The list was first published on Monday; the online version of the list can be seen here.

    Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

