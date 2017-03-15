Dozens of Oceanside residents and businesses may be eligible for money from the city, in the form of uncashed checks.

According to the City of Oceanside, people and businesses on this “Unclaimed Checks” list have been issued checks for more than $15 by the city but those checks haven’t been cashed by the payee for three or more years.

The unclaimed funds range from $15 to $15,659. The most common check amount on the list is $58.

All funds must be claimed by May 5 by filling out this Unclaimed Checks Form. The form can then be mailed or faxed to:

City Treasurer’s Office – Unclaimed Checks

City of Oceanside

300 North Coast Highway

Oceanside, CA 92054

(760) 435-6029 fax

The money that goes unclaimed will be returned to the City’s General Fund.

The City Treasurer’s Office administers the Unclaimed Checks program. By law, the city is required to publish the list of eligible payees in a local newspaper. The list was first published on Monday; the online version of the list can be seen here.