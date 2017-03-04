Chula Vista Post Office to be Dedicated to Fallen Officer

This image of Officer De Guzman was shown at his memorial service on August 5, 2016.

The U.S. Post Office will dedicate the Kuhn Drive post office in Chula Vista in honor of fallen San Diego police officer Jonathan “J.D.” De Guzman.

De Guzman was fatally shot in while conducting a routine traffic stop in Southcrest last July. His partner, Wade Irwin, was also shot but survived.

An immigrant from the Philippines, De Guzman joined the force in 2000. He served on the department’s elite gang suppression team and on the SWAT Team.

In 2003, De Guzman survived a stabbing while on duty, and was awarded a Purple Heart by the department for his valor. Zimmerman said that even after that incident, De Guzman eagerly returned to the force and his passion to protect the public never wavered.

Congresswoman Susan Davis proposed the legislation to designate the post office to De Guzman in September and was signed in to law in December.

The ceremony will take place on Monday and the building will then be known as the “Jonathan ‘J.D.’ De Guzman Post Office Building.” Congresswoman Susan Davis and San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman both plan to attend the event.

De Guzman was a husband and father of two.