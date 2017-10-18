Chula Vista Police Investigating Threat to Eastlake High School

An investigation is underway after a threat was posted on Snapchat directed at Eastlake High School, Chula Vista police confirmed.

Police told NBC 7 they have identified the person who posted the Snapchat and are talking to them.

They will determine if the person needs medical or a mental health evaluation.

At this time, there is no threat to the school, police said.

They have not launched a criminal investigation at this point.

No other information was available.

