Chula Vista Police Investigating Threat to Eastlake High School

An investigation is underway after a threat was posted on Snapchat directed at Eastlake High School, Chula Vista police confirmed.
Police told NBC 7 they have identified the person who posted the Snapchat and are talking to them.
They will determine if the person needs medical or a mental health evaluation.
At this time, there is no threat to the school, police said.
They have not launched a criminal investigation at this point.
No other information was available.
Published at 10:20 PM PDT on Oct 18, 2017 | Updated at 10:21 PM PDT on Oct 18, 2017