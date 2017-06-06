Chula Vista City Council Adopts Budget, Adds 12 Firefighters

Chula Vista City Council approves a new budget during Tuesday night's meeting--the city will also add more firefighters.

The Chula Vista City Council voted to adopt a new budget Tuesday night and add more firefighters to the city's understaffed department.

Darrell Roberts, President of Chula Vista Firefighters Local 2180, has been fighting for more hands on deck for years.

"We have the worst staffed fire department in the state of California," he said.

The Chula Vista Fire Department has failed to meet the national response time goal for six years in a row.



The firefighter's union has been asking for 24 additional firefighters, but it was too much for the budget brought to the council on May 23.

That budget proposal was sent back to the City Manager, and the council asked for more options to add firefighters.



Tuesday night, the council approved funds for 12 more firefighters if the city does not receive a federal grant that would cover those positions. If they do receive the grant, the department will still only get 12.

That would make half the engines run with four firefighters instead of three, which has hindered response times in Chula Vista. For safety reasons, two firefighters must stay outside the scene of a fire while two battle the fire inside.

But many in the community feared other cuts were coming in order to make this happen.

"We hope the council finds money to not make layoffs," said one concerned resident.

Dozens also spoke out against cuts to the arts.

"We're not going to be cutting any positions," Councilmember Mike Diaz said. "I think that is what everyone wants to hear," he said.

The City Manager was able to balance the budget, anticipating money coming in from city workers retiring.

But the whole city council agreed this is only a quick fix and more revenue sources need to come into the city as soon as possible.

The new firefighters will not be on the streets until May 2018 because it will take them several months for training.

The City Manager is authorizing overtime at the city's busiest station, Engine 51, to make sure four firefighters are on each engine starting next month.

The firefighter's union hopes there would be money in the budget to add a station on the east side of Chula Vista, an area that's rapidly growing.

But councilmembers said there simply isn't enough revenue coming into the city to make that happen.