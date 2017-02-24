Cargo Trailer Becomes Unhitched From Truck in National City

A cargo trailer unhitched from a freight truck on the State Route 54 in National City Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The incident was reported at 10:42 p.m. on the transition from the westbound SR-54 to the northbound Interstate 805.

CHP was requested to shut down the transition to avoid traffic collisions.

As of 11 p.m., the trailer was hitched back to the truck and removed. The connector was also reopened.

There were no reports of injuries.

No other information was available.

