Approximately 800 people rushed out of the venue after a fight broke out inside the Observatory North Park during a concert.

One person was stabbed after a fight inside a concert venue in the North Park neighborhood of San Diego Wednesday night.

The fight occurred around 9 p.m. at the Observatory North Park on the 2900 block of University Avenue, near 30th Street.

According to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD), there was a lot of commotion as approximately 800 people exited the venue around the same time the fight occurred.

Video posted to social media appears to show a man rushing the stage and punching rapper XXXtentacion, knocking him over. Security guards rush on to the stage to help and a fight breaks out.

The following videos may be graphic for some.

In one video, a security guard appears to be carrying a man off the stage.

Police said one person was stabbed but the injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Kevin Rios witnessed the fight and said the crowd quickly got out of control.

"Security was trying to do their job, but when you are three-feet away from the performer, just behind a five-foot fence, it looks like members of the crowd tried to get their hits in too," Rios told NBC 7.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.