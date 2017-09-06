46 pounds of meth and 47 pounds of heroin were found inside the quarter panel of a 2006 Honda Civic trying to enter through the San Ysidro POE.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) had a busy Labor Day weekend. Officers working in the San Diego and Imperial Valley counties apprehended 19 fugitives and seized $3.7 million in drugs.

CBP officers intercepted 296 pounds of marijuana, 499 pounds of meth, 98 pounds of cocaine and 62 pounds of heroin between Friday and Monday.

The narcotics were found inside varying compartments of vehicles, including fuel tanks, spare tires and doors.

Officers found 22 packages of heroin and 19 packages of meth in the quarter panel of a 33-year-old American woman’s Honda Civic. She was trying to enter the San Ysidro port of entry Sunday around 7:30 p.m. The drugs have an estimated street value of $612,000.

The 19 fugitives had warrants out for their arrest for various crimes, including larceny, burglary, assault, stolen vehicles and dangerous drugs among others.



