Border Patrol Agents Arrests Felon Convicted of Homicide

Border Patrol agents have arrested a Guatemalan national previously convicted of felony homicide in the U.S. illegally.

Humberto Vasquez-Alonso, 56, was seen walking north from the U.S.-Mexico border fence near Calexico in an open desert area with another man, according to El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents.

When agents approached the men, they determined they were in the U.S. illegally.

Both men were arrested and taken to the El Centro station for processing.

During record checks, agents learned Vasquez-Alonso was convicted in 2003 for felony homicide and was sentenced to a 12-year prison term.

Vasquez-Alonso will be criminally prosecuted for Re-Entry After Removal as a convicted felon.