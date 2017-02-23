Body Found Inside Burning Car in Lakeside | NBC 7 San Diego
Body Found Inside Burning Car in Lakeside

By NBC 7 Staff

    NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports from the cul-de-sac on Mast Boulevard where the burning Lexus was found.

    (Published 55 minutes ago)

    San Diego County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of a body in a burned car.

    A Lexus was found burning in a cul-de-sac in Lakeside.

    Lakeside Firefighters arrived to Mast Boulevard just before midnight and discovered a body inside the vehicle.

    Investigators have not released gender information on the person who died.

    They are considering this suspicious because a cause of death has not been determined.

    The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy.

    No other information was available.

    Check back for updates on this breaking news.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 45 minutes ago

