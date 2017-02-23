Body Found Inside Burning Car in Lakeside

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of a body in a burned car.
A Lexus was found burning in a cul-de-sac in Lakeside.
Lakeside Firefighters arrived to Mast Boulevard just before midnight and discovered a body inside the vehicle.
Investigators have not released gender information on the person who died.
They are considering this suspicious because a cause of death has not been determined.
The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy.
No other information was available.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 45 minutes ago