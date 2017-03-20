Boat Rescue Underway for Two People in Point Loma | NBC 7 San Diego
Boat Rescue Underway for Two People in Point Loma

By Jaspreet Kaur

    A boat rescue was underway for two people stuck on a power boat in Point Loma Monday night.

    According to San Diego Lifeguards, the incident began at approximately 8:09 p.m. near the Point Loma Lighthouse.

    Lifeguards had been responding to two separate boat rescues.

    One person on a 35-foot long sail boat was pulled to safety.

    The second call was for two people on an 18-foot long power boat.

    According to lifeguards, the two people are not injured.

    No other information was available.

    Published 7 minutes ago

