Boat Rescue Underway for Two People in Point Loma

A boat rescue was underway for two people stuck on a power boat in Point Loma Monday night.

According to San Diego Lifeguards, the incident began at approximately 8:09 p.m. near the Point Loma Lighthouse.

Lifeguards had been responding to two separate boat rescues.

One person on a 35-foot long sail boat was pulled to safety.

The second call was for two people on an 18-foot long power boat.

According to lifeguards, the two people are not injured.

No other information was available.