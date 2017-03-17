Every year on St. Patrick's Day Beau Fake, 6, dresses up as a leprechaun and visits a restaurant in Encinitas with his family, as a fun way to celebrate their Irish heritage. He gives away gold-wrapped chocolate, and makes everyone smile.

Patrons at one Encinitas restaurant got lucky Friday when they got a visit from an adorable, red-haired boy dressed in a bright green leprechaun outfit.

His name is Beau Fake. He’s 6 years old. Since he was a wee lad, he’s been visiting the Lumberyard Tavern on South Coast Highway 101 with his parents on St. Patrick’s Day, celebrating his family’s Irish heritage and bringing gold-wrapped candy to patrons.

“We’re Irish. We’re fourth-generation San Diegans. My grandmother is Irish, so St. Patrick’s Day has always been very special for our family,” the boy’s mother, Jenny Fake, told NBC 7 on Friday.

From the moment she and her husband Mike laid eyes on Beau, the couple knew he was destined to double as a little leprechaun on St. Patrick’s Day.

“When we had Beau, we hadn’t seen red hair come up in the family for two or three generations,” she said. “We had him, and he had this beautiful red hair, and I said, ‘This is my little leprechaun.’”

The couple decided to share their lucky lad with the world. They began bringing baby Beau to the Encinitas restaurant dressed as a leprechaun, of course.

“He just looks like a little Irishman. It just came naturally, to our family, to do this with him,” Jenny said.

Jenny said everyone at Lumberyard Tavern knows Beau.

“He’s a showman and he really enjoys making other people happy,” Jenny added. “We love watching him. We just love our little guy.”

The family’s fun St. Patrick’s Day tradition has lasted six years.

Beau expects it to last a few more.

“Until I’m 15 years old,” the boy said, of his life as a leprechaun.

At first, he said he would do this until he’s 100 but after thinking it through, decided the age of 15 is more reasonable.

“I hand out chocolates,” Beau said, explaining his St. Patrick’s Day duties. “They say, ‘Thank you for giving me golden chocolate!’ [I say to them] ‘Happy St. Patrick’s Day!’”

Beau did his job well on Friday, grinning from ear-to-ear as he went around the tavern wishing patrons a Happy St. Patrick’s Day and giving them candy from a little black pot.

Waitresses hugged him; one customer gave him a green necklace in exchange for his kindness. Everyone gave him a smile.

When asked why he does this, the boy’s answer was simple: “Because I like it.”

Beau said he plans on getting a new, bigger leprechaun outfit for his gig when he’s 10. In addition to St. Patrick’s Day, he said he’s a big fan of Christmas, and Halloween, too.