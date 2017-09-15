Jason Blaine Denniston, a convicted sex offender and fugitive, is known to frequent the Sports Arena and Balboa Park areas of San Diego.

Authorities have warned the public to be on the lookout for a convicted sex offender who may be lurking somewhere in San Diego.

Jason Blaine Denniston is a homeless fugitive who violated the terms of his parole and failed to register as a sex offender, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO). He has multiple convictions including having sex with a minor, possessing drugs and stolen property.

Deputies asked the community to keep an eye out for Denniston, who is known to hang out around the Sports Arena and Balboa Park areas of San Diego.

The San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force is working with Crime Stoppers to find and arrest him.

If anyone knows where to find Denniston, they can alert Crime Stoppers through their anonymous tip line at (888)580-8477.

No further information is currently available.