Attempted Bank Robbery in Hillcrest

San Diego Police reported a man's attempted robbery of a Wells Fargo on Saturday.

At approximately 12:05 p.m., a man described to be in his 30s attempted to rob the Wells Fargo in Hillcrest, off Cleveland Avenue, according to the report.

The man demanded money from the bank teller, but after he failed to receive any he departed on foot, according to police.

The man is described to be six-feet-tall, approximately 200 pounds and wearing black shorts and black shirt.

The SDPD robbery unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.