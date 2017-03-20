15-Year-Old Teen Struck and Injured by Car While Biking in La Mesa | NBC 7 San Diego
15-Year-Old Teen Struck and Injured by Car While Biking in La Mesa

By Cassia Pollock

    A biker was struck by a vehicle at an intersection in La Mesa.

    A 15-year-old teenager was struck by a driver while riding his bicycle in La Mesa Monday afternoon.

    The vehicle ran over his ankle causing minor injuries, and the driver stayed at the scene, according to Heartland Fire.

    It happened at about 4:50 p.m. on the intersection at Grossmont Boulevard and Wood Street. Medics arrived at the scene to check the teen's injury.

    The teen was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injured ankle. No other information was immediately available.

