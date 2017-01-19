1 Person Dead After Single Car Rollover in Ramona: Cal Fire | NBC 7 San Diego
NBC_OTS_SD

1 Person Dead After Single Car Rollover in Ramona: Cal Fire

By Samantha Tatro

    One person has died following a single car rollover in Ramona, Cal Fire officials said. 

    The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highland Valle Road and Voorhes Lane, Cal Fire Public Information Officer Isaac Sanchez said. 

    There was only one person inside the car, Sanchez said. Officials do not have additional information on the victim. 

    No other cars were involved. 

    No further information was available. 

    Check back for updates on this breaking news story. 

    Published 2 hours ago

