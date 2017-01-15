One Marine was killed and a second injured while training at the Marine Corps' Air Ground Combat Center (MAGTF) in Twentynine Palms on Friday, the Marine Corps confirmed.

The incident happened Friday when the Marines were conducting small arms, live-fire training in preparation for the start of Integrated Training Exercise 2-17, officials at MAGTF said.

"We send our prayers and condolences to the families of the Marines killed and injured. Our first priority is to support them during this difficult time," said Brigadier General William F. Mullen III, Commanding General, in a statement.

The incident is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

The identity of the Marine killed will be withheld under 24 hours after the next of kin have been notified, officials said.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.