1 Injured After Car Catches Fire in Parking Lot in Santee

One person was injured after a vehicle caught fire in a parking lot in Santee Tuesday, confirmed Heartland Fire.

The owner of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital with minor burns.

It happened at about 6:45 p.m. in the 8500 block of North Magnolia Avenue, said Heartland Fire officials.

Emergency responders received reports of a car on fire in the parking lot of the Second Wind Bar and were requested at the scene.

Crews from the El Cajon and Santee Fire Department rushed to the parking lot and quickly extinguished the fire.

It was not yet known what caused the fire, according to Heartland Fire. No other information was immediately available.

