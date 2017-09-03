We turned our Universal City camera toward Burbank so we could put together a time lapse video of the La Tuna fire smoke billowing from the Burbank area on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. (Published Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017)

New evacuations were in place Sunday as the La Tuna Fire continued to burn in Burbank, growing to 5,895 acres overnight.

Officials issued evacuations for Castleman Lane, Wedgewood Lane, Kildare Court, Folkstone Court and Logan Court as the flames made their way toward homes, said Burbank Police Department Sgt. Derek Green.

A full list of evacuations can be found here.

The fire was at 10 percent containment around 10 a.m. Sunday, with 1,061 firefighters battling the blaze, according to Los Angeles Fire Department Battalion Chief Ralph Terrazas. Crews were hoping to put the fire out within the next three to four days.

Road closures were in effect for Joaquin Drive at Haven Way; Bel Aire Drive at Vista Ridge, Amherst Drive and Cambridge Drive; Sunset Canyon at Walnut Avenue and Harvard Road; Scott Road at Haven Way; Groton Drive at Stephen Road; Country Club Drive at Walnut Avenue; Keystone Street at Lamer Street; and the Wildwood Canyon area.

About 800 firefighters were battling the massive brush fire burning in the Sun Valley and Sunland areas Sunday that was designated the biggest fire in the history of the city of Los Angeles by Mayor Eric Garcetti.

Wind was a major concern, though weather patterns are expected to "become more favorable" through Sunday and the coming week, Terrazas said.

Two firefighters were taken to hospitals Saturday for treatment of dehydration from Saturday's triple-digit temperatures, but both were in stable condition Sunday. "They're gonna be fine," Terrazas said. No other injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported.

Three structures were reported lost in the Tujunga area in "isolated areas" with no brush clearance, Terrazas said. Two were homes and one may have been a shed. One other structure was also damaged.

More than 700 homes were evacuated in Burbank, Glendale and Los Angeles, and fire officials urged residents in the affected areas to be prepared to leave immediately if more evacuation orders are given. Burbank lifted its evacuation order at 10 p.m. Saturday, requiring residents to show ID to return to their homes, Burbank police said.

However, officials issued evacuation orders for homes in the Castleman Estates area around 3 a.m. Sunday.

Residents described a restless night as they watched helpless to stop the fire from slowly creeping toward their homes.

"I didn't think it was going to get this close," said Sun Valley resident Giovanni Dal Monte. "It came all the way down to the fence."

Norman Lacey, who has lived in his home for 54 years, said he was up all night as the fire continued its forward march. "I'm wide awake," he said. "I haven't slept yet."

The National Weather Service cancelled an Excessive Heat Warning Saturday as temperatures showed signs of gradual decline the next couple of days but issued a Wind Advisory through 8 p.m. Saturday, stating the remnant low from Tropical Depression Lidia in Baja California could generate gusty winds over the west and mountains.

"We're constantly evaluating and it's dependent upon the wind shifts," Los Angeles Fire Department Battalion Chief Ralph Terrazas said.

"Our priority is saving property. We're evaluating that at all points of the fire. There's a lot of fuel to burn."

Terrazas also advised all homeowners in the area to clear any brush on their properties to give firefighters a better chance at savings their homes.

"If it (the brush) is clear, we can put our firefighters in a better position to save the house,' he said.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said at a news conference Saturday that the fire is believed to be the biggest in terms of acreage in city of Los Angeles history.

Garcetti also declared the La Tuna Canyon Fire a Local Emergency. It "directs relevant departments in the City of Los Angeles to take all necessary steps to protect life and property in the areas affected by the fire," the Mayor said. "This declaration also requests that the Governor declare an emergency -- so that state and federal assistance can be provided to the city as quickly as possible."

By Sunday, Gov. Jerry Brown heeded Garcetti's request and declared a state of emergency for Los Angeles County.

About 800 firefighters were working on the blaze, additional resources have been requested from the state, and about 100 Los Angeles firefighters are expected back soon from Texas, where they have been helping survivors from Hurricane Harvey, officials said.

Four fixed-wing air tankers were ordered to fight the blaze, as well.

The city of Los Angeles was on a modified tactical alert, a move that allowed police to be assigned to the fire as needed, LAPD Capt. Dave Storaker said.

In Los Angeles, mandatory evacuations were in place for 180 residences in the McGroarty Park area (McGroarty to Valaho) and around Wormom Avenue and Sunland Boulevard near the border of Sunland and Sun Valley.

In Glendale, mandatory evacuations were issued for 250 residences Glenoaks and Mountain Oaks, with a voluntary order in place for Whiting Woods.

Voluntary evacuations were urged for Aileen and Hillhaven, McGroarty from Oro Vista to Plainview, Alene Drive to Hillhaven Avenue, Reverier, Glen O Peace Parkway, Tranquil Drive, Inspiration Way, Tranquil Place, Hillhaven Place and the Haines Canyon Area, and for Shadow Island Drive and Wormom Avenue.

Evacuation centers are in place in Sunland at Sunland Recreation Center, 8651 Foothill Blvd. and in La Crescenta at Crescenta Valley High School, 2900 Community Ave.

Small animals were welcomed at all the evacuation centers, and officials caution that animals should not be left behind.

Glendale officials urged evacuees with pets to take them to the Crescenta Valley High School center, where officials with the Pasadena Humane Society are set up.

Large animals evacuated from the fire zone should be taken to Hansen Dam, officials said.

"I want to say this loud and clear that folks who leave their homes, we have police assets who will stay in the neighborhood," Garcetti said. "Do not be nervous of anybody who would take advantage of a tragedy like this and try to get into those neighborhoods, you will be caught."

Officials with the South Coast Air Quality Management District warned that smoke from the fire caused poor air quality Saturday that affected the general fire area. The air quality had returned to moderate as of early Sunday morning.

"It is difficult to tell where ash or soot from a fire will go, or how winds will affect the level of dust particles in the air, so we ask all individuals to be aware of their immediate environment and to take actions to safeguard their health," said Dr. Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, Interim Health Officer for Los Angeles County.

Residents who lose power due to the fire, especially the elderly or individuals with sensitive health conditions, were advised not to shelter in place, but instead to take advantage of their local cooling center.

The blaze initially started for unknown reasons at 1:25 p.m. Friday near the 10800 block of La Tuna Canyon Road, just south of the Foothill (210) Freeway.

The fire prompted the shutdown of the 210 Freeway in both directions between the Glendale (2) Freeway and Sunland Boulevard. The eastbound lanes were closed at Wheatland Avenue and reopened at Lowell Avenue, while the westbound lanes were closed at the 2 Freeway and reopened at Osborne Street.

The CHP had no estimate on when that closure would be lifted.

NBC4's Christine Kim and Rudy Chinchilla contributed to this story.