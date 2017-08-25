California Is Now Hiring Cannabis-Related Jobs

The state of California is hiring for positions related to the legalization of recreational marijuana.

California voters approved legalizing recreational marijuana in November 2016.

As of January 1, 2018, it will be legal for anyone over the age of 21 to possess, transport and buy up to 28.5 grams of marijuana for recreational use.



In preparation for a newly-regulated cannabis industry, state licensing authorities are looking for people to help with the ongoing regulatory process.

The positions are located throughout the state and require people with computer, science, health or legal backgrounds and skills.

The California Water Resources Control Board is looking for a senior legal analyst based in Sacramento who will manage the agency’s handling of cannabis cultivators who cause damage to the environment. The annual salary for the position runs $60-70,000.

There is also a position available for an associate program analyst who will develop an inspection system for cannabis cultivation in Southern California and keep an eye on trends including crop size, plant variety, and pesticide use. The minimum annual salary for this position based in Riverside County will be $57,000.

The California Department of Public Health is searching for two environmental scientists to work in San Diego County for the Manufactured Cannabis Safety Branch (MCSB). The person in this position will make sure manufacturers abide by cannabis laws and regulations including whether products are packaged appropriately and child-resistant. Annual salaries range from $41,000 to $80,000.

The division is also hiring a Senior Environmental Scientist based in Los Angeles County who will oversee the Inspection and Compliance Unit. This department will inspect cannabis manufacturers and make sure they are using good manufacturing practices.

Also, the California Department of Food and Agriculture is looking for someone to build the department's system to monitor cannabis licensing and activity. This systems software specialist will be based in Sacramento County and will make an annual salary of $72-95,000 a year.

The Department of Consumer Affairs is hiring multiple environmental scientists to review applicants and inspect cannabis labs. The positions are based in Sacramento County with the Bureau of Cannabis Control.



Find more jobs with the state through the California Jobs website.