The mother and other family members of a 5-year-old South Pasadena boy who was killed give impact statements at the murder sentencing for the boy's father. (Published 2 hours ago)

A man who pleaded guilty to killing his 5-year-old son was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in state prison after the boy's family members, including his mother, expressed grief and anger in court.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. was sentenced at an emotional hearing in an Alhambra courtroom. The remains of his son, Aramazd "Piqui" Andressian Jr., were found near Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara June 30. That was the same day Andressian Sr. was extradited to Los Angeles from Las Vegas to face a murder charge.

Family members, including the boy's mother, Ana Estevez Andressian, addressed the court and her former husband directly, calling him a failure as a father and as a man.

"When you die may your dark soul burn in eternal hell," she said. "The light of my life is extinguished forever."

Estevez Andressian pleaded with the judge to impose the maximum sentence. She sobbed as she told the judge she had already been sentence to a life without her beloved son.

She also spoke directly to her estranged husband, who remained facing the front of the courtroom. He did not speak.

"I hope you relive the image of murdering my baby every day of your insignificant life," she told Andressian Sr. "There is no real pain, just an incomprehensible deadness. Like my son, I, too, have died."

Investigators believe Andressian Jr. was killed April 21 after he and his 35-year-old father visited Disneyland. Surveillance cameras captured the two leaving the park around 1 a.m.

The following day, Andressian Sr. failed to return the child to his estranged wife. He was found unconscious at Arroyo Seco Park in South Pasadena, claiming he didn't know where his son was. The child's mother called authorities to report the boy missing.

Los Angeles County sheriff's Detective Louie Aguilera said Wednesday that Aramazd Andressian Sr. smothered the boy with a child's jacket that was in his car. Aguilera said the boy was killed about an hour after he and his father arrived in Santa Barbara, and his body was left in a wooded area near Vista Point.

Investigators said Andressian Sr. killed the child as a way to get back at his wife, with whom he was in the middle of a divorce and custody battle.

The boy's disappearance led to widespread search in Santa Barbara County and other Southern California locations. During much of that time, the father was in Las Vegas, according to investigators.

The investigation into the boy's disappearance included several weeks of surveillance, during which the suspect "significantly" changed his appearance. He also acted in a manner inconsistent with the behavior of a grieving parent, police said. He appeared to be planning to flee to a country from which he could not be extradited, officials said.

After his extradition from Las Vegas, Andressian Sr. provided investigators with information about the location of his son's remains, defense attorney Ambrosio Rodriguez said. His attorney said Andressian Sr. accepted responsibility for what he did.

Andressian Sr. was originally arrested in Los Angeles County shortly after his son went missing, but was later released for lack of evidence.