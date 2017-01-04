Coachella Announces 2017 Lineup

The 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will feature Radiohead, Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar as headliners across its sprawling two spring weekends in Indio, California.
This year's bookends will be on April 14-16 and April 21-23, with Radiohead, who last played the Empire Polo Grounds in 2012, kicking off things on Friday night, followed by Queen Bee on Saturday and Kendrick closing things out Sunday.
Other highlights for music fans include the XX, Travis Scott, Father John Misty, Empire of the Sun and Dillon Francis sharing Coachella stages on Fridays, with Bon Iver, Future, DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, Schoolboy Q and Gucci Mane the following night. Closing-night stages will also feature the return of Lorde to Coachella, as well as Justice, New Order, Porter Robinson and Madeon, and Future Islands.
Concertgoers have been heading out to the Coachella Valley for the annual festival since 1999. Last year, the festival was headlined by LCD SoundSystem, Guns N' Roses and Calvin Harris.
Passes go on sale on Wednesday at 11 a.m. PT.
2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Lineup
Friday, April 14 and 21
- Radiohead
- The XX
- Travis Scott
- Father John Misty
- Empire of the Sun
- Dillon Francis
- Mac Miller
- Steve Angello
- Glass Animals
- Phantogram
- Mac DeMarco
- Little Dragon
- Banks
- Bonobo
- Richie Hawtin
- DJ Shadow
- Loco Dice
- Dixon
- Capital Cities
- Big Gigantic
- Crystal Castles
- SOHN
- Jagwar Ma
- Francis and the Lights
- Broods
- Guided By Voices
- Preservation Hall Jazz Band
- Sampha
- Bicep
- Raury
- The Martinez Brothers
- Oh Wonder
- Stormzy
- Zipper Club
- Tennis
- SNBRN
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- Kungs
- Floorplan
- Denzel Curry
- The Lemon Twigs
- Nora En Pure
- Joseph
- The Interruptors
- Sam Gellaitry
- Klangstof
- Tacocat
- Alison Swing
Saturday, April 15 and 22
- Beyonce
- Bon Iver
- Future
- DJ Snake
- Martin Garrix
- Schoolboy Q
- Gucci Mane
- The Head and the Heart
- Two Door Cinema Club
- Nicolas Jaar
- Bastille
- Tycho
- Tory Lanez
- Royksopp
- Local Natives
- Majid Jordan
- Dreamcar
- Four Tet
- Roisin Murphy
- Moderat
- The Avalanches
- Mura Masa
- Nav
- Solomun
- Warpaint
- Banks & Steelz
- Hot Since 82
- Classixx
- Kaleo
- Breakbot
- Gryffin
- Car Seat Headrest
- Daphni
- Brodinski
- Mitski
- Floating Points
- Thundercat
- Survive
- Arkells
- The Atomics
- Ben UFO
- Bishop Briggs
- Blossoms
- Chicano Batman
- Autograf
- Moss Kena
- Red Axes
- Shura
- Honey Dijon
- Declan McKenna
- Eli & Fur
- Swet Shop Boys
- Chris Cruse
Sunday, April 16 and 23
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lorde
- Justice
- New Order
- Porter Robinson & Madeon
- Future Islands
- Hans Zimmer
- DJ Khaled
- Marshmello
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Galantis
- Kehlani
- Grouplove
- Kaytranada
- Tale of Us
- Toots and the Maytals
- Devendra Barnhart
- Tove Lo
- Jai Wolf
- Jack Garratt
- Sasha
- Kiiara
- Real Estate
- The Belleville Three
- Maya Jane Coles
- What So Not
- PNL
- Lee Fields & the Expressions
- NAO
- GoldLink
- Allah-Las
- King Sunny Ade
- Marcel Dettmann
- Sofi Tukker
- Whitney
- Patrick Topping
- Honne
- Twin Peaks
- Tourist
- Preoccupations
- Hinds
- Ezra Furman
- Pond
- Hannah Wants
- Anna Lunoe
- Grace Mitchell
- Los Blenders
- Show Me the Body
- Caveman
- Jen Ferrer