SDG&E offers safety tips in case of downed lines, power outages during Hilary

San Diego Gas & Electric announced Friday preparations it has taken to keep the power on and residents safe as Hurricane Hilary approaches.

In anticipation of high winds and rains, the utility company is increasing the number of field crews and pre-staging equipment to respond to potential prolonged outages, so power "can be restored as quickly and safely as possible to customers," a statement read.

Additionally, the company's meteorology team is continuously monitoring weather conditions to help provide situational awareness to frontline crews to protect and maintain the energy infrastructure.

"SDG&E's emergency management team has also remained in close communications with local and state agencies, including the county's Emergency Operations Center, to plan and coordinate," the statement read.

The company also offered a list of safety tips:

— If you see a downed power line or damaged electrical equipment, always assume it is energized, stay away and call 911. If a person has come into contact with a power line, do not touch them. Call 911 and SDG&E at 800- 411-7343 to report it;

— Secure any loose outdoor items like umbrellas, patio furniture and garbage bins to prevent them from flying away and damaging power lines;

— Drive safely on rain-slicked roads, as the number of cars hitting transformers or power poles increases. Be sure to slow down and allow more time for braking; and

— Have a plan and kit with essential supplies. Keep a battery- operated radio and flashlights handy in case the power goes out. Check the batteries now to make sure the equipment works, and do not rely on candles for lighting during a power outage. Also make sure your cell phones are fully charged.

In the event of a power outage, go to sdge.com/outages for status updates and to see the full service map.